Customs hearings to be held via video conference

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:14 IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued detailed guidelines for its offices to conduct hearings on customs related matters via video conference (VC) with the consent of the appellant or respondent to ensure speedy disposal of cases while observing social distancing norms to check the spread of Covid-19.

“With an aim to create a virtual Customs working environment, ensuring #SocialDistancing, reduce physical presence & usage of ICT systems, CBIC issues guidelines for conduct of personal hearings in virtual mode under Customs Act, 1962,” CBIC tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the guidelines, the new system would also facilitate importers, exporters, passengers, advocates, tax practitioners and authorised representatives to maintain social distancing while performing their work at ease, from a place of their choice.

Persons participating in video conference should also be appropriately dressed and maintain the required decorum, the guidelines said.

The guidelines are part of the government’s ongoing reforms -- ‘turant’ (instant) customs -- such as online query module, eSanchit, web based goods registration, electronic processing of licenses, machine release of imported goods based on customs compliance verification and electronic transmission of PDF-based first copy of bill of entry (BoE) to customs brokers and registered importers, a finance ministry official said requesting anonymity.

Rahul Shukla, executive director, indirect tax , at consultancy firm PwC said, “Shift to virtual environment for hearings, etc. by CBIC is a welcome move not only from COVID 19 response perspective but one more step towards a faceless customs. Hopefully, this will help expeditious clearances of pending matters with minimal glitches.”

Chartered accountant Kapil Rana said conducting personal hearings in the virtual mode is in sync with the changed the way of doing business. “During the pandemic, the business is not happening or happening at a very slow pace, utilising this time to clear of all the pending cases is a fantastic move. By this, the department will be able to clear of the pending cases and also the cases live CVD refund, custom duty refund, and other refunds will be also cleared and released which will help business during this crunch time,” he said.

The government has already announced permitting electronic submission of documents from March 15 to expedite import of goods, particularly raw materials such as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that will immensely help the industry in conducting business amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

“Turant” is an ongoing exercise of CBIC to expedite its systems and processes. It was introduced in February last year as a next generation reform to push up India’s position in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Index where ‘trading across borders’ is a critical component for evaluation of a country’s performance, according to a February 28, 2019 CBIC circular.