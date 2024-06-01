CVoter exit poll predicts 353-383 seats for BJP-led NDA, 152-182 for INDIA bloc

As the long-drawn Lok Sabha elections end, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is predicted to win up to 383 seats, according to poll survey agency C-Voter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha on Wednesday. (PTI)

If the predictions hold true on the results day on June 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms to power in general elections

Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the pollster has predicted NDA winning between 353 to 383 seats. The opposition INDIA bloc may win anywhere between 152 to 182 seats, the surveyor said.

The ruling alliance at the Centre is also tipped to see a rise in its vote share from 45.1 per cent in 2019 to 45.3 per cent in 2024. The BJP alone is expected to poll a vote share of 38.9 per cent, compared to 37.4 per cent in the previous general election in 2019. Follow full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2024



The INDIA bloc, which comprises 28 opposition parties, including the Congress to put up a fight against ruling NDA, may get a vote share of 39.9 per cent in the Lok Sabha election 2023, according to the C Voter numbers.

C-Voter says the Congress party, which secured a vote share of 19.5 per cent in 2019, will also see a rise in its share to 21.4 per cent

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of 28 opposition parties, was formed in 2023 with its first meeting in June at Patna, Bihar.

Overall, most exit polls on June 1 predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi would win a historic third term in the just-concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with a few predicting the NDA would win over 400 seats.

The BJP-led NDA, aiming for a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats in this election.

In 2019, the NDA bagged 353 seats, including 303 to the BJP alone. The UPA won 91 seats, including 52 to the Congress party. In 2014, the NDA won 336 seats, with the BJP winning 282 seats. The UPA won 59 seats, with 44 going to the Congress party.