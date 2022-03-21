Cyclone Asani: Flooding on roads, power disruption- details of likely impact

Cyclone Asani is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm - over the Andaman Sea - on Monday. The Weather Department has shared a list - that sheds light on the expected impact - of Cyclone Asani as the depression over the Andaman Sea is set to develop into a deep depression over the next few hours.

The IMD has also issued ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall warning over the Andaman and Nicobar islands for the next two days. Gusty winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are expected to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

Read more: Cyclone Asani alert in Andaman & Nicobar| Do’s and Don’ts, Helpline numbers

Officials have predicted disruption of power, communication lines and traffic along with localised landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Here are the details of the ‘expected impact’ from Cyclone Asani as per Indian Meteorological Department:

Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of small trees

Electricity and communication lines will be disrupted partially

Localised flooding of roads leading to disruption of traffic and long travel time

Water logging and inundation in low lying areas

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall

Adverse impact on marine and tourist activities along the coasts

Damage to kutcha roads

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures

Localised landslides/mudslides also expected

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to squally wind and inundation

To avoid the severity of the impact, you should:

Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

Stay in safe areas and avoid staying in vulnerable structures .

Regulate and suspend off-shore activities until Wednesday.

Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.