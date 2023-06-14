Home / India News / Akashvani dismantles 90-metre tower in Gujarat as cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to hit state

Akashvani dismantles 90-metre tower in Gujarat as cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to hit state

PTI |
Jun 14, 2023 06:07 PM IST

The 35-year-old tower was recommended to be dismantled in January after a safety audit of the structure tower in Gujarat's Dwarka.

Akashvani on Wednesday said it has dismantled a 90-metre high-transmission tower supported by a guy rope at Gujarat's Dwarka as Cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Thursday. (Cyclone 'Biparjoy' LIVE updates)

Strong winds and high tides triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy at Mandvi beach in Kachchh district of Gujarat on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)
"This has been done to prevent any mishap and minimise the damage to life and property in the surrounding areas," an official statement said.

Structural experts from the National Institute of Technology, Surat and the civil construction wing of Prasar Bharati had recommended dismantling the 35-year-old tower in January after a safety audit of the structure.

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy’s rapid build-up unusual and dangerous: Experts

Simultaneously, Akashvani was also working on restoration of services from Dwarka by using the available resources.

Strong winds with a speed of 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph are expected to hit Dwarka, Kutch, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Gujarat on Thursday as Biparjoy makes landfall near the Jakhau port.

gujarat
