Cyclone Ditwah expected to bring rainfall to South Interior Karnataka. Will it rain in Bengaluru?

Several parts of southern India are expected to receive rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds due to Cyclone Ditwah. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka are likely to experience weather disruptions Cyclone Ditwah: Several southern states are expected to be affected by this weather pattern. (PTI)

Rainfall in South Interior Karnataka

From November 29, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of South Interior Karnataka are likely to witness rainfall.

Will it impact Bengaluru?

According to the weekly forecast issued by the IMD, Bengaluru is expected to receive light rainfall on November 29. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 18 degrees Celsius. Cyclone Ditwah is not expected to significantly impact Bengaluru.

Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued warnings of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several Tamil Nadu districts as the cyclone strengthens.

Chief Minister MK Stalin held discussions with Collectors from 14 districts to review safety arrangements. Reportedly, Tourists have been asked to avoid visiting Dhanushkodi, near Pamban Island, as a precaution. The area was devastated during the 1964 Rameswaram cyclone and remains vulnerable during severe weather.

Chennai flights cancelled

In view of the approaching cyclone, Chennai Airport has cancelled 54 scheduled flights, as per news agency PTI. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rain and strong winds for the next two days, prompting the airport to suspend several services.

Schools and colleges closed

Due to heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in several districts across Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Saturday. Reportedly, schools are expected to remain shut in Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Chennai and neighbouring districts remain under alerts for strong winds and intense rain.