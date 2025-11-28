Chennai, Cyclone Ditwah was slowly moving closer towards the Tamil Nadu coast and it was likely to bring heavy rainfall, the weather office said on Friday, as the state government reviewed its preparedness to face the second such weather system in a month. Cyclone ''Ditwah'' closes in towards TN coast, CM Stalin reviews preparedness

The weather office forecast heavy rains in the southern and Cauvery delta districts of the state, between November 29 and 30.

The name, 'Ditwah', referring to a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen. It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen.

In a bulletin on Friday evening, the India Meteorological Department said the cyclonic storm 'Ditwah' over the coast of Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly northwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 2.30 hrs of today, over the same region.

It is located about 300 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 410 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 510 km south-southeast of Chennai, the bulletin said.

Late last month, Cyclone Montha had brought heavy rains in the northern districts of the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin reviewed the situation.

At the state emergency operations centre, he said, "a red alert has been issued for the southern and delta districts."

"I held a video conference with the collectors of the districts where red alert has been sounded. Already, a meeting of higher officials was convened with senior officials yesterday to issue detailed instructions," he said.

The CM said his government has deployed senior officials in vulnerable districts, and all of them have already reached their assigned areas.

Briefing reporters after taking stock of the situation at the Centre, he said, "I have directed them to remain on high alert, especially in locations badly hit . They have been instructed to constantly monitor and take steps to prevent any disruption, including snapping of powerlines."

As per the bulletin by the weather office, the cyclone is "very likely to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30."

"Stay indoors, avoid coastal areas. Follow official advisories and avoid spreading rumours. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Stay alert, stay safe, as your caution can save lives," the IMD said.

Instructing the departments should work in 'tandem', Stalin ordered the officials to keep stock of essential items, including food, milk and necessary action should be taken to clear floodwater in residential areas.

He noted that 16 state disaster response force and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in districts expecting heavy rainfall.

Asked if Chennai would be impacted, Stalin replied the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall. "They warned of heavy rain in Chennai as well."

Detailing the measures taken by the government, he said, "Camps have been readied with food and essential supplies. Orders have also been issued for immediate evacuation of people from low-lying areas."

To another query, he said, "Ministers in charge have reached the districts and are continuously monitoring the situation. "

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department has been instructed to ensure medical teams are available round the clock in all government hospitals, in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

"Steps have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all hospitals in view of the heavy rainfall", he told reporters.

In its warning to fishermen, the weather office said rough to very rough sea conditions are prevailing. "It is likely to become very rough to high sea conditions till November 30. From December 1, it is likely to improve gradually becoming very rough to rough," it said.

The Southern Railway said in view of wind velocity on Pamban Bridge recording 58 kmph, it cancelled the Rameswaram-Okha Express to be operated on Friday night.

The origin of as many as 11 trains operated in the Rameswaram-Chennai sector has been changed to Mandapam, Ramanathapuram, Ucchippuli due to cyclone over the next two days, Southern Railway said.

