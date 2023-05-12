Home / India News / Cyclone Mocha highlights: Storm ‘very severe’; Bangladesh, Myanmar plan massive evacuation

Cyclone Mocha highlights: Storm 'very severe'; Bangladesh, Myanmar plan massive evacuation

Updated on May 13, 2023 04:58 AM IST

Cyclone Mocha in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Cyclone Mocha is forecast to make landfall on May 14 along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, according to India's meteorological office, packing winds of up to 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour.
Cyclone Mocha is forecast to make landfall on May 14 along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, according to India's meteorological office, packing winds of up to 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour.
Cyclone Mocha has intensified into very severe cyclonic storm, according Indian Meterological Department.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 12, 2023 08:59 PM IST

    Stronger cyclonic storms result of climate change: Scientists

    Scientists on Friday said that cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are becoming more intense and lasting longer due to climate change.

  • May 12, 2023 08:13 PM IST

    Myanmar families leave home to seek shelter as cyclone braces for landfall

    Families in western Myanmar left their homes to seek shelter and higher ground as ‘very dangerous’ cyclone Mocha braces for landfall.

  • May 12, 2023 07:45 PM IST

    Will Cyclone Mocha make a direct hit?

    Clyclone Mocha is expected to make a landfall in Bangladesh on Sunday. While a direct hit is not expected, it will affect Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Cox's Bazar where a million Rohingya refugees live.

  • May 12, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    World's largest refugee camp threatened by cyclone Mocha

    Cyclone Mocha could trigger possible landslides in Bangladesh that could hit the world's biggest refugee camp.

  • May 12, 2023 06:38 PM IST

    IMD says rain expected in northeast over weekend

    IMD director general M Mohapatra said dry and continental winds were blowing over the entire east India in the direction of Cyclone Mocha. “We are expecting rains in northeastern states on May 13 and 14 and strong winds,” said Mohapatra.

  • May 12, 2023 06:09 PM IST

    As cyclone Mocha turns 'very severe', IMD issues weather forecast for weekend

  • May 12, 2023 05:33 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha 'very severe’ storm with wind speed of 150-160 kmph: IMD

    The weather agency tweeted that cyclone Mocha is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu(Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of 14th May, 2023 as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph.

  • May 12, 2023 05:17 PM IST

    How was Cyclone Mocha named and when will it make landfall?

    The Cyclone Mocha (Mokha) - a name suggested by Yemen - was named after the Red Sea port city which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

  • May 12, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    World Meteorological Organisation warns of big humanitarian impacts as cyclone Mocha approaches landfall

    World Meteorological Organization said Friday that cyclone Mocha had intensified very quickly and warned of ‘big humanitarian impacts’ when it makes landfall in Myanmar and Bangladesh on Sunday.

  • May 12, 2023 03:43 PM IST

    Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for severe cyclone Mocha, thousands to be evacuated

    Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday as the cyclone Mocha braces for landfall in the next two days.

  • May 12, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha : WB govt takes precautionary measures

    West Bengal government has taken precautionary measures to combat possible devastation by Cyclone Mocha and has shifted residents of low lying and coastal areas of the state to safe shelters, an official said on Friday.

  • May 12, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha updates: Millions of fishers and coastal communities in Bangladesh and Myanmar likely to be affected

    “This is the first cyclone system in the north Indian Ocean this year," Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, a senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department told PTI. “The cyclone is severe and will likely affect millions of fishers and coastal communities in Bangladesh and Myanmar."

  • May 12, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha: Bangladesh preparing for the impact

  • May 12, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha: Bangladesh planning to evacuate 5 lakh people

    Evacuation of nearly 5,00,000 people is expected to start Saturday with 576 cyclone shelters ready to provide refuge to those moved from their homes along a vast coast, said Bangladesh government administrator Muhammad Shaheen Imran, PTI reported.

  • May 12, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha updates: Shipping and offshore industries are likely to be impacted

    Shipping and offshore industries are likely to be impacted due to the very rough to phenomenal sea ( 9-14 m wave height). IMD has recommended regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands until Saturday. It has advised regulation of shipping activity in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea until Sunday.

  • May 12, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    Cyclone Mocha updates: IMD warning for Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur

    IMD has warned of minor damage to loose/unsecured structures, uprooting of small trees and breaking of tree branches, the possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas, and damage to small trees such as bananas in Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur. Read in detail

  • May 12, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    'Cyclone Mocha is moving with a speed of 9km per hour towards north direction'

  • May 12, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    Key election in Thailand even as Cyclone Mocha predicted to impact the country on Sunday

    Thailand will hold a crucial election on Sunday, amid the meteorological department's prediction of persistent rain across the country as a result of Cyclone Mocha.

  • May 12, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    Rohingya settlements in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar braces for Cyclone Mocha

  • May 12, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    How Cyclone Mocha got its name?

    The Cyclone Mocha (Mokha) - a name suggested by Yemen - was named after the Red Sea port city which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago.

  • May 12, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    How are cyclones named?

    Cyclones are named depending on the regional rules.

    The system of naming cyclones was adopted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and member countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP). According to the WMO, in the Atlantic and in the Southern Hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), tropical cyclones receive names in alphabetical order, and women's and men's names are alternated, while in the Northern Indian Ocean, the names are listed alphabetically by country and are gender-neutral.

  • May 12, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Precautionary steps during cyclone

    1. Stay informed. Follow the instructions of local authorities.
    2. Evacuate if necessary. If you live in a coastal area or low-lying area, be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so.
    3. Secure your home. Board up windows and doors, and secure loose objects that could become projectiles in strong winds.
    4. Have a plan. Know where you will go and what you will do if you lose power or water. Have a supply of food, water, and other essentials on hand.
    5. Stay safe. If you must go outside, be aware of your surroundings and take shelter from strong winds and flying debris.
  • May 12, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha in animation

  • May 12, 2023 10:00 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha updates: Indian Coast Guard on high alert

    The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has also released an official statement stating that its personnel have been placed on high alert in response to the IMD's cyclonic storm Mocha warning. 

    According to the statement, the ICG is prepared to respond to the cyclonic storm as indicated by the IMD, and the update has been communicated with the fisheries and civil administration.

  • May 12, 2023 09:57 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha updates: NDRF deploys 8 teams after IMD's warning

    The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after warnings about cyclone 'Mocha' of intensifying into a severe storm.

  • May 12, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha latest updates

    The Indian Metrological Department says, "The SCS “Mocha" intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, lay centered at 0530 hours IST of 12th May 2023 over Central adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 13.2N & longitude 88.1E, about 520 km west-northwest of Port Blair."

  • May 12, 2023 09:37 AM IST

    Cyclone Mocha predicted to change direction

    Cyclone Mocha is expected to peak in intensity on Saturday as it recurves over the central Bay of Bengal. Read more

