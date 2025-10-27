Cyclone Montha nears: Chennai likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds in next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lighting for the next 24 hours. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu's capital city. The cyclonic storm - named ‘Montha’ is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by October 28 as it moves further near the coast. The cyclonic storm - named ‘Montha’ is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by October 28. (AFP)

Chennai weather on Monday Chennai and several neighbouring districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday as Cyclone Montha inches closer.

Apart from Chennai, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram and heavy rainfall is expected in Villupuram and Chengalpattu, B Amudha, Director, Regional Meteorological Centre told news agency PTI.

Chennai weekly forecast 27 October: The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C, while the minimum may settle near 25°C. Humidity will hover around 80%. The sky will remain generally cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

28 October: Temperatures are likely to range between 29°C and 24°C, with humidity around 78%. The day will see a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

29 October: The maximum temperature may reach 30°C, and the minimum will be close to 24°C, with humidity near 75%. A partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is expected. No weather warning has been issued.

30 October: The city may record a high of 32°C and a low of 25°C, with humidity around 70%. The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain, and no warning is in place.

31 October: The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, and the minimum near 26°C. Humidity may stay around 68%. The sky will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorm,.

1 November: Temperatures are likely to hover between 33°C and 27°C, with humidity around 70%. The day will bring a generally cloudy sky with light rain.

Landfall of Cyclone Montha The cyclonic storm 'Montha' is likely to move northwestwards over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during next 12 hours, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October, according to IMD.

''Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,'' the weather department further said.