e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm

Cyclone Nisarga forces Mumbai airport to stop operations till 7 pm

Twenty flights were scheduled to operate from the Mumbai through the day on Wednesday including 12 departures and 8 arrivals.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Rain and high-speed rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga.
Rain and high-speed rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga.(PTI)
         

No aircraft will land or take off at the Mumbai airport between 2.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nisarga, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said.

Twenty flights were scheduled to operate from the Mumbai through the day including 12 departures and 8 arrivals.

“In consultation with AAI, considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 14:30-19:00 hrs,” the MIAL spokesperson said..

On Tuesday, IndiGo announced that it was cancelling 17 flights from the city and that only three would take off for Chandigarh, Ranchi and Patna.

Rain and high sped wind continued to lash Mumbai as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall close to Alibaug, about 90 km to the city’s south around noon. The cyclone with a wind speed of 120 to 140 kmph, .also forced authorities to close the Bandra-Wrli sea link.

The Maharashtra government has evacuated around 60,000 people from the state’s coastal region of Konkan, and brought 7,003 fishing boats back to the shore with the help of disaster management authorities.

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has warned that the cyclone is likely to cause severe damage to power lines and poles.

“Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company’s officers, employees, contractors, and systems are prepared. Let’s all be vigilant and overcome this crisis,” he said.

tags
top news
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
In Crime Branch charge-sheet in Delhi riots case, a reference to Tablighi Jamaat
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Top Jaish bombmaker killed, hunt for 2 missing car bombs in Kashmir is on
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall: Flights diverted, traffic stopped amid heavy rains in Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall: Flights diverted, traffic stopped amid heavy rains in Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Cyclone Nisarga Updates: Landfall will be completed in 1 hour, says IMD
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Human trial of potential antibody treatment begins: Covid-19 vaccine update
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga landfall begins, will take 3 hours to complete: IMD
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Germany to restart travel to EU nations, UK amid Covid-19 pandemic
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra; strong wind, rainfall witnessed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In