Cyclone Phethai likely to hit Andhra coast Monday afternoon, alert sounded

Cyclone Phethai, lying over southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, is very likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” during the next six hours and move north-northwestwards to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada by Monday afternoon, said the Cyclone Warning Centre at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The cyclonic storm lay centred 480 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 510 km south-southeast of Kakinada as of 2.30 pm Indian Standard Time. “However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross coast as a cyclonic storm”, the centre said in a bulletin at around 4.30 pm.

Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry’s Yanam district of Monday. According to PTI news agency , it is also likely to cause heavy rain in many districts of south Bengal including Howrah, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram and Hooghly on Monday and districts like Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Kalahandi in Odisha.

Many places in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Baragarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha would also experience heavy rainfall on Monday.

This is the third cyclone to hit Andhra Pradesh this year after Cyclone Daye and Cyclone Titli.

M. Mahapatra, head of the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorology Department, however, told Hindustan Times that the Cyclone Phethai is relatively less severe as compared to the Cyclone Titli that ravaged Srikakulam district in north coastal Andhra region, leaving eight persons dead, in September. “We graded Titli as very severe cyclonic storm whereas Phethai is expected to become weaken and end up as a cyclonic storm by the time it makes a landfall due to unfavourable conditions,” he observed.

Titli had left a trail of destruction with gales speeding up to 165 kmph. Phethai, however, is only predicted to cause a gale wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along and off Andhra Pradesh coast from Monday.

The Andhra Pradesh government has put seven coastal districts of Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam on a high alert over Cyclone Phethai. A two day holiday has been declared for schools from Monday as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of school children and the government summoned its employees on leave back to workplaces so as to keep themselves available for rescue and relief operations.

Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a teleconference on Sunday morning called for a close coordination among panchayat raj, roads and buildings and rural water supply departments in handling the cyclone. He said that a request has been made for deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the vulnerable districts well in advance. In addition, police and fire services will also be pressed into service.

Paddy growers in the delta regions of Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari districts are worried over the safety of their produce due to the forecast of heavy gales and rains triggered by the cyclone. The farmers harvested the kharif crop and kept the produce ready for sale in the open fields. The state government directed the civil supplies department to run the paddy procurement centres round the clock to ensure lifting of the produce from farmers to the maximum extent to mitigate losses.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 21:31 IST