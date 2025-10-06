Cyclone Shakhti weakens, to turn into depression over sea by Tuesday: IMD

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’, classified as a severe cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea that brought incessant rain over parts of western India over the past few days, moved further south-southwestwards on Sunday. Sea condition is very likely to be rough along and off Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts till today morning.(PTI/Representational Image)

As per the IMD, Shakti is expected to continue to move south-southwestwards and weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm by Monday morning.

'Thereafter, it will recurve and move nearly eastwards over westcentral & adj northwest Arabian Sea and weaken further into a depression by 7th October forenoon," said IMD.

According to India meteorological department's tropical cyclone advisory issued at 9 PM on Sunday, cyclone Shakhti moved south-southwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the last 6 hours and lay centered over westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea, near latitude 19.9°N and longitude 60.6°E at around 11.30 pm on October 5.

The storm is located approximately 210 km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 220 km east of Masirah (Oman), 780 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 850 km west-southwest of Naliya, and 850 km west of Dwarka.

Also read | Cyclone Shakhti to weaken from October 6, IMD downgrades alert for Mumbai rain

Gusty winds over the western coast

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour gusting to 70 km per hour is likely to prevail over the west-central & adjoining northwestern parts of the Arabian Sea from midnight of October 6 and becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by morning of October 7, the advisory read.

Wind speed reaching 35-45 km per hour gusting to 55 km per hour is very likely to prevail over northeastern Arabian Sea and along & off Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts till morning of October 6.

Sea conditions

IMD on Sunday predicted sea condition to be very high over northwestern and west-central Arabian Sea till the morning of October 6.

Sea condition is very likely to be rough along and off Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts till today morning.

Rainfall over parts of India

A day after incessant rain lashed West Bengal's Darjeeling, killing at least 23 people and injuring several others, the IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert over parts of eastern India as heavy rainfall continues over West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura.

Heavy rainfall is forecast in the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 6.

The IMD further predicts light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms at most places, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, across East India over the next 3-4 days.