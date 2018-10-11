Cyclone Titli LIVE: Landfall process for very severe cyclonic storm starts at Odisha’s Gopalpur

Cyclone Titli, which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday as it moved towards the Odisha coast, made landfall early Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Centre rushed nearly 1,000 NDRF personnel to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal Wednesday as Cyclone Titli made its way towards the coast, besides issuing directions for storage of food, fuel and maintaining power supply and telecommunication lines.

6:50 am IST Impact of Titli in Gopalpur Several trees and electric poles have been uprooted in Gopalpur. #Visuals from Ganjam's Gopalpur after #TitliCyclone made landfall in the region at 5:30 am today. 10,000 people from low lying areas had been evacuated to govt shelters till last night. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/HEYog0DNe7 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018





6:44 am IST Diameter of the cyclone’s eye is 21 kms: IMD The eye of cyclone Titli has crossed the coast. The diameter of the eye of the Cyclone is 21 kms, says IMD.





6:41 am IST Landfall process to take 1-2 more hours The process of landfall has started and it will completely cross the Odisha coast in one or two hours. The system will pass close to Gopalpur,” H R Biswas, Director of Metereological Centre, Bhubaneswar Heavy rains continuing in Gopalpur and several parts of Ganjam district.





6:35 am IST Wind speed of 140-150 kmph at Palasa in Srikakulam Titli made landfall between 4.30 and 5.30 near Palasa in Srikakulam district with sustained wind speed of 140-150 kmph and gusts of 165 kmph. At Gopalpur the wind speed is 102 kmph.





6:32 am IST IMD image shows cyclone hitting coast





6:21 am IST Titli makes landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha: IMD Very severe cyclonic storm Titli makes landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha: IMD





5:58 am IST Landfall process continues At 5 am, the landfall process continued with the forward sector of the cyclone’s eye entering into the land, said Director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas.





5:55 am IST 17 districts of Odisha on red alert Collectors of 17 of the state’s 30 districts have been put on red alert. said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi. These districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada.





5:45 am IST Titli likely to make landfall near Gopalpur coast in an hour At Gopalpur where the landfall is likely, the surface wind speed at 4.30 am was measured at 126 km per hour at while at Kalingapatnam of North Andhra Pradesh coast, wind blew at 56 km per hour. “It would however gradually weaken and re-curve northeastwards and move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha by Thursday afternoon,” said Director of Meterological Centre in Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas.



