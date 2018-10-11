Cyclone Titli LIVE: Landfall process for very severe cyclonic storm starts at Odisha’s Gopalpur
The weather office said the cyclonic storm Titli made landfall at Gopalpur in Odisha on Thursday. Follow live updates here
6:50 am IST
Impact of Titli in Gopalpur
6:44 am IST
Diameter of the cyclone’s eye is 21 kms: IMD
6:41 am IST
Landfall process to take 1-2 more hours
6:35 am IST
Wind speed of 140-150 kmph at Palasa in Srikakulam
6:32 am IST
IMD image shows cyclone hitting coast
6:27 am IST
Impact of cyclone Titli as it hits coast
6:21 am IST
Titli makes landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha: IMD
5:58 am IST
Landfall process continues
5:55 am IST
17 districts of Odisha on red alert
5:45 am IST
Titli likely to make landfall near Gopalpur coast in an hour
5:30 am IST
Cyclone Titli to reach Gopalpur between 5:30-11:30 am today
Cyclone Titli, which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday as it moved towards the Odisha coast, made landfall early Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Centre rushed nearly 1,000 NDRF personnel to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal Wednesday as Cyclone Titli made its way towards the coast, besides issuing directions for storage of food, fuel and maintaining power supply and telecommunication lines.
Follow live updates here:
Impact of Titli in Gopalpur
Several trees and electric poles have been uprooted in Gopalpur.
#Visuals from Ganjam's Gopalpur after #TitliCyclone made landfall in the region at 5:30 am today. 10,000 people from low lying areas had been evacuated to govt shelters till last night. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/HEYog0DNe7— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018
Diameter of the cyclone’s eye is 21 kms: IMD
The eye of cyclone Titli has crossed the coast. The diameter of the eye of the Cyclone is 21 kms, says IMD.
Landfall process to take 1-2 more hours
The process of landfall has started and it will completely cross the Odisha coast in one or two hours. The system will pass close to Gopalpur,” H R Biswas, Director of Metereological Centre, Bhubaneswar
Heavy rains continuing in Gopalpur and several parts of Ganjam district.
Wind speed of 140-150 kmph at Palasa in Srikakulam
Titli made landfall between 4.30 and 5.30 near Palasa in Srikakulam district with sustained wind speed of 140-150 kmph and gusts of 165 kmph.
At Gopalpur the wind speed is 102 kmph.
IMD image shows cyclone hitting coast
Impact of cyclone Titli as it hits coast
#WATCH: #TitliCyclone makes landfall in Gopalpur. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/x49MsPkU9U— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2018
Titli makes landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha: IMD
Very severe cyclonic storm Titli makes landfall near Gopalpur in Odisha: IMD
Landfall process continues
At 5 am, the landfall process continued with the forward sector of the cyclone’s eye entering into the land, said Director of Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas.
17 districts of Odisha on red alert
Collectors of 17 of the state’s 30 districts have been put on red alert. said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi.
These districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada.
Titli likely to make landfall near Gopalpur coast in an hour
At Gopalpur where the landfall is likely, the surface wind speed at 4.30 am was measured at 126 km per hour at while at Kalingapatnam of North Andhra Pradesh coast, wind blew at 56 km per hour.
“It would however gradually weaken and re-curve northeastwards and move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha by Thursday afternoon,” said Director of Meterological Centre in Bhubaneswar, HR Biswas.
Cyclone Titli to reach Gopalpur between 5:30-11:30 am today
#TitliCyclone is 120 km away from Gopalpur. It is moving at a speed of 11 km/hour & will reach Gopalpur b/w 5:30-11:30 am today.Heavy rainfall is expected. Our port warning is highest at 10. Maximum speed will be 150 km/hour: Umashankar Das,India Meteorological Department.#Odisha pic.twitter.com/yO8jGs0Kqy— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018