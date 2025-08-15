‘Daam kam, dum zyaada’: PM Modi's message amid tariff war with US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India must focus on high-quality, affordable products with the mantra “Daam kam, dum zyaada”, aiming to build a prosperous, self-reliant nation that honours the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, in New Delhi.(PMO)

Delivering his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Modi warned that excessive dependence on others could undermine the nation’s sovereignty and resilience.

Follow all Independence Day live updates here

“Those who rely too much on others invite a big question mark over their freedom,” he said, adding, “The real misfortune begins when dependence becomes a habit, and without even realising it, we stop being self-reliant and start depending on someone else. This habit is not without risks, which is why we must remain constantly vigilant to stay self-reliant.”

He added that self-reliance goes beyond imports, exports, or currency exchange. “It is tied to our capabilities. When self-reliance begins to erode, so does our strength. To preserve, maintain, and enhance our capabilities, self-reliance is essential.”

Modi’s remarks came amid ongoing trade tensions between the US and India, which escalated after Washington imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

He stressed that India must focus on strengthening itself, not limiting others, to earn global respect amid rising economic self-interest.

“We should not waste our energy trying to shorten someone else’s line. We must extend our own line with full energy. The world will respect our strength. In the current global scenario, where economic self-interest is increasing day by day, the need of the hour is not to sit and cry over crises but to boldly extend our own line,” he said.

“The world values quality, and if we want to strengthen India's image in the global market, we must focus on producing high-quality products. We should work with the mantra: ‘Daam kam, dum zyada’, lower cost, higher value. Our independence came through immense sacrifice,” PM Modi added.