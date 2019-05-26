Dabholkar murder case: Two sent to CBI custody

A lawyer and a right-wing activist arrested for allegedly helping in destruction of evidence in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case were sent to CBI custody till June 1 on Sunday.

The CBI arrested lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha, in Mumbai on Saturday.

They were produced before a Pune-based court of Additional Sessions Judge SN Sonawane, who remanded them to the agency's custody till June 1 after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and the defence.

Dabholkar, an anti-superstition activist, was shot dead while he was out on morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013. A preliminary probe has revealed that Punalekar and Bhave had links with the two alleged killers of Dabholkar and had also helped in destruction of evidence, apart from providing other assistance.

CBI told the court that Punalekar had allegedly asked Sharad Kalaskar to destroy the weapons used in killing of Dabholkar and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

First Published: May 26, 2019 23:09 IST