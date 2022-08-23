Home / India News / Dahi Handi festival: 24-year-old man dies due to injuries

Dahi Handi festival: 24-year-old man dies due to injuries

india news
Published on Aug 23, 2022 10:07 AM IST

According to disaster control’s data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged

A resident of Kurla, Sandesh Dalvi was part of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamnavada. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

A 24-year-old man on Monday died after succumbing to his injuries sustained in the Dahi handi festival held in Mumbai’s Vile Parle.

A resident of Kurla, Sandesh Dalvi was part of the Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamnavada, Vile Parle.

Dalvi was admitted to Cooper hospital on August 19 at 11pm but his family took a discharge against medical advice (DAMA) on August 21 and later admitted him in Nanavati hospital.

He was declared dead on Monday at 9pm.

According to Nanavati Max Hospital, Vile Parle, Dalvi was brought to the hospital on Sunday around 2.50pm.

“He had sustained severe head injuries. He was taken up for surgery. However, his condition deteriorated and succumbed to his injuries around 9pm today,” said a hospital official.

According to disaster control’s data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged.

The condition of 18 patients who were admitted are currently stable.

