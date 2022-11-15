Home / India News / Daily brief: Aaftab Poonawala's surgeon reveals he was ‘restless, aggressive’, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Aaftab Poonawala's surgeon reveals he was 'restless, aggressive', and all the latest news

Published on Nov 15, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar. (HT Photo)
Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘He was restless, aggressive’: Surgeon who treated Aaftab Poonawala in May

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, had allegedly visited a surgeon in May when he needed stitches on his right forearm. Read more

Top Meta executives Abhijit Bose and Rajiv Aggarwal step down

WhatsApp India head, Abhijit Bose, and Meta India public policy head and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Rajiv Aggarwal stepped down from their roles on Tuesday, the tech giant said in a statement. Read more

Watch: Mamata Banerjee stops convoy at roadside shop, fries pakodas

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and served pakodas to locals in Jhargram. Read more

Google Play introduces UPI Autopay option in India: Report

Search engine giant Google has said that it is introducing UPI Autopay as an option for payments of subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India, according to a report by TechCrunch on Tuesday. Read more

Ravindra Jadeja welcomes CSK retention with brilliant three-word tweet, shares photo with MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja left netizens with a chuckle on Tuesday evening as he sent out a cryptic tweet shortly after all the ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced the players retained ahead of the mini-auction. See here

Amitabh Bachchan says he married Jaya Bachchan because of her long hair

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will tell the reason because of which, he got married to Jaya Bachchan. Read more

5 key ingredients for intimacy in a relationship

A long-lasting, happy, and healthy relationship depends on intimacy. A deep physical and emotional connection is necessary for relationship intimacy. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

delhi murder delhi news
delhi murder delhi news

