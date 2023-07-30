Home / India News / Daily brief: Anju who married Pakistani FB friend, says nikah news rumour, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Anju who married Pakistani FB friend, says nikah news rumour, and all the latest news

Jul 30, 2023
Jul 30, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Anju who married Pakistani FB friend dials her father, says nikah news rumour

Anju, a 34-year-old Indian mother of two, who reportedly tied the knot with her 29-year-old Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah, called her marriage news "rumors" during a video call with his father, Gaya Prasad Thomas. Read more

Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.(PTI)
Twitter handle apologises for ‘defaming’ Phule: 'Don't deserve to be lynched'

Amid a major controversy over Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement in Assembly that those who defame Savitribhai Phule 'should be hanged', a Twitter account which was accused of defaming Phule apologised and prayed for clemency. Read more

OceanGate co-founder envisions sending 1,000 humans to a ‘floating colony’ on Venus by 2050

OceanGate Expeditions co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein announced his aspiration to send 1,000 humans to Venus, often referred to as Earth's sister planet, by the year 2050. Read more

'Despite money and power, we celebrate mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad launches all-out attack on 'ordinary' Team 

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has launched a scathing attack on Team India after the Rohit Sharma-less side was outplayed by the West Indies in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Saturday. Read more

Celina Jaitly escalates the case against Pakistani journalist who claimed she slept with Fardeen Khan and Feroz Khan

Celina Jaitly, who had responded to a Twitter user accusing her of "sleeping" with actor Fardeen Khan and his father, Feroz Khan, has now revealed that the Ministry for External Affairs has raised the issue with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought “an immediate investigation and action.” Read more

 

 

 

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

