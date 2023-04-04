Daily brief: Cong MP demands parliament debate on Rahul's disqualification, and all the latest news

Cong MP writes to Om Birla demanding debate in Parl on Rahul's disqualification Opposition MPs raise slogans in the well of Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla demanding a debate in the Parliament on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP after his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case. In his letter, Chowdhury cited the example of Amreli BJP MP Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia - who was not disqualified from his position despite being convicted in a criminal case and sentenced to a three-year jail term, and said that it is “intriguing” Gandhi was disqualified. Read more

Margot Robbie is 'everything' in the new Barbie poster, Ryan Gosling is just Ken. See pics

It's time to meet the new Barbies and Kens. The upcoming film by Greta Gerwig shows the world of the doll with several actors taking on the different Barbies and Kens. While Margot Robbie leads the Barbies, Ryan Gosling leads the Kens. The bright and colourful posters also reveal some new characters, a few who are human that are pivotal to the film. Helen Mirren has been revealed as the narrator of the rom-com. Read more

Meet Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who is on a visit to India

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck - who is on a three-day state visit to India - met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and held talks on several bilateral topics, including issues of respective national interests. Read more

Watch: Pant breaks the internet with blockbuster appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch DC vs GT IPL match

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was one of the high-profile spectators at the famous Arun Jaitely Stadium when Delhi Capitals (DC) squared off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on matchday 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. An integral part of the Delhi-based franchise, the former DC skipper was spotted watching DC take on GT from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands. Read more

5 Times Mouni Roy Slew In Glam Outfits

Dramatic embellished gown and others

