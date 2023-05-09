Daily brief: Congress files complaint over PM Modi's video message, and all the latest news

Congress files complaint with ECI over PM Modi's video message: ‘Truly a litmus test’ The Congress party on Tuesday called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for flagrantly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Read More PM Modi(HT File Photo)

Imran Khan arrested days after accusing top ISI officer of trying to kill him

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary personnel from the Islamabad high court complex on Tuesday, triggering fears of a possible confrontation between his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the ruling coalition. Read More

Prabhas and Adipurush crew chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at trailer launch: ‘Hope you all like it’

Baahubali star Prabhas on Tuesday hoped that the audiences like his portrayal of Lord Ram in Adipurush, Om Raut's big screen adaptation of Ramayana, which the actor said has been made with "a lot of love and respect". Read More

8 workout tips inspired by BTS RM aka Namjoon's physique and dedication to fitness

Kim Namjoon, the leader of South Korean boy band BTS who is popular among BTS Army as his stage name Rap Monster or RM, is known for his lean physique and dedication to fitness apart from being a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Read More

Man says hard work cannot beat generational wealth, divides Twitter

In a fight between generation wealth and hard work to earn money, which would come out as the winner? This is certainly a question that has been debated with people choosing this side or the other. Read More

Watch: How Ishan Kishan convinced Rohit Sharma to go for DRS for Kohli's dismissal; RCB star left in disbelief

Virat Kohli loves to play against Mumbai Indians and at the Wankhede. Heading into the IPL 2023 match on Tuesday, Kohli had 851 runs to his name in 31 matches against MI in IPL, the third most among batters in the tournament history. Read More

