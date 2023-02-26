Daily brief: Congress says 'sorry' amid backlash for missing Maulana Azad in ad; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Congress leader Vaibhav Walia tweeted a photo of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the stage of the party's plenary session.

Congress says sorry amid backlash for missing Maulana Azad in ad: ‘Inexcusable’

The Congress on Sunday had to apologise for its advertisement of the 85th plenary session on several national dailies in which it missed Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Read more

'Black day for democracy': AAP on Manish Sisodia's arrest in Delhi liquor case

The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday slammed the arrest of party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged liquor scam as "a black day of democracy". Read more

'He wants to look good and speaks well': Shoaib Akhtar wants Pakistan star to replace Babar Azam as captain

Days after courting controversy with his sensational remarks against Babar Azam, legendary Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has backed a star player to replace the premier batter as the white-ball captain of the Green Army. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Sourav Ganguly's biopic, confirms working on Kishore Kumar's biopic

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that he is working on the biopic of the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. The actor is currently in Kolkata promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Read more

Radhika Merchant and Shloka Ambani stun in royal ethnic attires as they visit Isha Ambani's home with Ambani family

Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Akash and Sholka's son Prithvi, and Anant Ambani's to-be-wife Radhika Merchant, stepped out in Mumbai today. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON