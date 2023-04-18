Daily brief: Conman Kiran Patel booked for 6th time over alleged property fraud, and all the latest news

New FIR against Kiran Patel, this time for alleged fraud over sale of property

Kiran Patel, who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office, was booked in a fresh case in connection with alleged fraud in a property worth ₹80 lakh in Ahmedabad’s Narol area. Read more

INX Media case: ED attaches properties belonging to Karti Chidambaram, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth over ₹11 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with alleged INX media money laundering case. Read more

Fashion tips by BTS Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, RM as OT7 slay bucket hat style at J-Hope's military farewell with Jin and V

BTS Army can't keep calm and is currently too emotional as BTS members Kim Seokjin aka Jin, Kim Namjoon aka RM, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Park Jimin, Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook came together to bid K-Pop rapper Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope a special farewell ahead of his mandatory military service for South Korea and we can't help but take fashion tips from the OT7's bucket hat style game. Read more

Priyanka Chopra says she did ‘almost 80%’ of the stunts in Citadel: I have done action films in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Russo Brothers-helmed Citadel. The highly anticipated show sees the actor alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Read more

Rohit Sharma rewrites IPL history, Mumbai Indians captain joins Virat Kohli in elite list during MI vs SRH encounter

Rohit Sharma played a stroke-filled knock to kickstart Mumbai Indians' (MI) innings on a bright note in match No. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. Read more

