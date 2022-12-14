Home / India News / Daily brief: Madhya Pradesh minister issues warning over Deepika Padukone's outfit in ‘Pathaan’, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Madhya Pradesh minister issues warning over Deepika Padukone's outfit in ‘Pathaan’, and all the latest news

Published on Dec 14, 2022 09:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra. (Twitter/drnarottammisra)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

MP minister warns ‘Pathaan’ makers on Deepika's outfit: ‘Correct scenes or…’

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday threatened to block the release of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starring Bollywood film ‘Pathaan’ in the state if certain scenes in it were not “rectified”. Read more.

‘She was screaming for help…’: Girl's parents recall Delhi acid attack horror

The father of the 17-year-old acid attack survivor in Delhi's Dwarka area said if he had known about any such thing (harassment), he would have taken care of and dropped her to school. Read more.

'We just pay attention to...': Pujara's no-nonsense remark after missing out on century in 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has no regrets about missing out on a sensational century in the ongoing 1st Test match between KL Rahul-led Team India and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Read more.

Year-ender 2022: Thanks to BTS, accessory styles breathe new life into men's fashion world

When it came to beauty products and fashion trends this year, especially chic apparels, style enthusiasts across the world were seen taking notes from Korean celebrities and thanks to boy band BTS' members - Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), men started to get more comfortable with accessorising their looks and expressing their persona with fine pieces of jewellery, adding some spice to their OOTDs (outfit of the day) and OOTNs (outfit of the night). Read more.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirms wedding to Shanwaz Shaikh, shares first pictures as newlyweds

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has confirmed her wedding taking to Instagram. She tied the knot with her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. Read more.

