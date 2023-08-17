Daily brief: MLA Rivaba Jadeja asks senior BJP colleagues to ‘stay in limits’; all the latest news

MLA Rivaba Jadeja lashes out at BJP colleagues, asks to ‘stay in limits’

MLA from Gujarat's Jamnagar North assembly constituency Rivaba Jadeja and MP from Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency Poonamben Maadam on Thursday got into a verbal spat at a public event after they exchanged barbs over the ‘use of slippers’ while paying tributes to the bravehearts. Read more

Mohammad Azharuddin to contest Telangana polls? Cricketer-turned-politician replies

Telangana Congress working president Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday said he will contest from Hyderabad, hinting at his poll plans in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Read more

Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Eminem to become Spotify's third most followed artist

India's Arijit Singh has surpassed the likes of global sensations like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Eminem to become the third most-followed artist on Spotify. An India Today report claims the Chaleya singer is now behind only Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande. Read more

Here's how lessons from sports are bringing a paradigm shift in leadership, workplaces and education

Sustained high performance in the face of ever-increasing pressure and rapid change is a quality that every organisation seeks in their employees, which are also some recognisable traits of an athlete and this correlation has led to the rise of a concept “corporate athlete”. Read more

'It's their problem, not mine..': Bumrah's toe-crusher to 'expectation of Rohit, Dravid' query before India vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is fit, sharp and ready to take on the world but of course, with a sense of caution. He is returning to international cricket after 11 months. Read more

