Mohammad Azharuddin to contest Telangana polls? Cricketer-turned-politician replies

Telangana Congress working president Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday said he will contest from Hyderabad, hinting at his poll plans in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.



“Congress is doing well. The trends are in favour of our party. We will have to work really hard in this election”, he told ANI.



When asked if the Congress had set a target, Azharuddin replied,"We have not set a target. A lot of people are saying we will win xy seats, but it will be known only after election. I will contest from Hyderabad", the cricketer-turned-politician said.



Azharuddin, who hails from Hyderabad, was appointed Telangana Congress working president in 2018. He had won the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha poll from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan but lost. He was not fielded by the grand old party in the 2019 election. Telangana Congress working president Mohammad Azharuddin(HT File Photo)

Last month, the Congress set up a 29-member state election committee led by Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy. Being the state unit working president, Azharuddin is among the members of the panel.



Telangana is going to polls at the end of this year. The Congress is making all out efforts to defeat the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).



The BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao has been ruling Telangana since 2014 when the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.



On Wednesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao has said that the party will not only sweep the assembly polls, but also win all 17 seats in the Lok Sabha election next year.

Rama Rao said the BRS would be in a decisive role in government formation at the Centre next year if the people of the state strongly willed in favour of it.

