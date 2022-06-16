Daily brief: Owaisi's dig at PM Modi over Agnipath; 'soldiers not scheme', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Owaisi's 'kapdo se na pehchaniye..' dig at PM Modi over Agnipath; 'soldiers not scheme'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in India's Army, Navy and Air Force will not solve the unemployment issue of the country but will only auger it. Read more

Thundershowers expected in Delhi, mercury to settle around 39 degrees Celsius

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning as light to moderate thundershowers are expected in the evening while the mercury is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius. Read more

'Can't bowl fast as Umran': Harshal not 'worried about pace’; adds ‘playing on pitches like Delhi can hamper confidence’

Harshal Patel kicked-off the ongoing T20I series against South Africa on a slow note, conceding 43 runs and managing one wicket in the four-over quota. Read more

Ms Marvel’s Zenobia Shroff reacts to Western press mistaking her for another Indian actor: ‘We are not interchangeable’

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe series Ms Marvel is currently streaming globally. Read more

Woman returns home from work to find an intruder… a bear. Watch

The Internet is filled with unusual stories that often leave people stunned. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON