Daily brief: Owaisi says Gyanvapi verdict is going ‘same path as Babri Masjid’, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 12, 2022 09:03 PM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Gyanvapi masjid going Babri way, purpose of Places of Worship Act fails: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, who heads the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said on Monday that the district court ruling in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri dispute would lead to a "destabilising effect" and the matter seemed to be going on the same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue. Read more

Bengal govt to place resolution in assembly against CBI, ED

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal will place a resolution in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other federal agencies. Read more

Queen Elizabeth's will and enormous wealth to remain secret for long. Here’s why

Often referred to as the wealthiest woman in the whole world, Queen Elizabeth II, had an enormous array of personal wealth – in investments, art, jewels and real estate – from decades of colonial rule. Read more

Emmy Awards 2022: Where and when to watch in India

The 74th Emmy Awards are here. The prestigious awards, considered one of the highest honours in television and web content in the English language, will be given out on Monday night (Tuesday morning India time). Read more

'Most unfairly treated Indian player': Fans question star batter's ouster after BCCI reveals mega squad for World Cup

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah has joined death bowling specialist Harshal Patel in India's star-studded squad for the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 hosted by defending champions Australia. Read more

Dog biting cases on rise; dos and don’ts for pet owners explained by a canine behaviour specialist

A string of recent dog biting cases has put pet owners in the firing line in housing societies and colonies. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

asaduddin owaisi gyanvapi mosque
