Daily brief: PM Modi's decision to re-examine, reconsider sedition law, and all the latest news

Union minister explains why PM Modi decided to reconsider sedition law

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked to re-examine and reconsider the provision of sedition law, union law minister Kiren Rijiju told news agency ANI on Monday. Read more

New census software that will address many tasks under 1 platform by 2024: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a new software which will enable online collection of census details and link several other tasks under one platform will be ready by 2024. Read more

LIC IPO last day: Issue subscribed nearly 3 times

The Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) IPO - India's biggest public offer - was subscribed 2.95 times on the final day of the offer period on Monday. Read more

Sri Lanka bloodbath: MP, protester killed in violence; PM Rajapaksa quits

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been forced to resign after violent protests between pro & anti-govt groups broke out. Watch here

Ashneer Grover tells comedian to leave after he jokes about Jai Mata Di stickers on his Porsche, ₹1 cr dining table

Comedian Shubham Gaur shared a video on his Instagram handle, featuring co-founder and former managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover. Read more

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022

Hours before their IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians were dealt with a heavy blow as their start batter Suryakumar Yadav was been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing season. Read more

