Daily Brief: S Jaishankar’s blunt message to China on what it can’t expect; and all the latest news

At special briefing, Jaishankar’s blunt message to China on what it can’t expect

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday delivered a blunt message to China on the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – any expectation that ties can be normalised without peace on the frontier is unfounded since the forward deployment of troops is the main source of continuing tensions. Read Here.

Watch: Shubman Gill's brainfade leaves India in shambles, Rohit pinned by Cummins as Australia boss WTC final

When Rohit Sharma got off the mark with a confident pull shot off Mitchell Starc and his opening partner Shubman Gill got Sunil Gavaskar drooling in the very next over with a picture-perfect cover drive off Pat Cummins, the Indian fans believed. It was a welcome sight after their bowlers were battered for a day and a half by Steve Smith and Travis Head. Moreover, it sort of resurrected the hope that India can pose a challenge to Australia's mammoth first innings total of 469 in the World Test Championship final. Read Here.

Men stop train door from closing, Delhi Metro reacts

A video showing a bizarre incident of two men in Delhi trying to stop a metro door from closing has left people irked. Shared on Twitter, the video has even received a reaction from Delhi Metro authority. They shared how it is a “punishable offence” to do something like this. Read Here.

Top 3 reasons why dogs behave badly and how to resolve it

There is always a root cause behind your dog's aggression and bad behaviour. It could be fear, phobias, or anxiety that could make them bark, jump at people or pull leash. Separation anxiety or interaction with unknown people can make some dogs anxious. Some dogs may also find it difficult to socialise with other furry friends due to negative past experiences that could lead them to show aggression towards them. It's with time, compassion and some expert help pet parents can learn to combat it. Read Here.

Sonnalli Seygall shares pics from first day after marriage, sips coffee with husband in varmala

Newlywed actor Sonnalli Seygall on Thursday shared how she is spending time with her husband. She married restaurateur Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday. In photos, the couple was seen casually sitting and sipping coffee while wearing varmalas from their D-day. Read Here.

Five superfoods to tackle Vitamin D deficiency

Here are some superfoods that you can add to your diet to tackle Vitamin D deficiency. Read Here.

