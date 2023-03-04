Home / India News / Daily brief: Shashi Tharoor refers to PM Modi's 'not era for war' remark, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Shashi Tharoor refers to PM Modi's 'not era for war' remark, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2023 08:45 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)

Shashi Tharoor refers to Modi's 'not era for war' remark; ‘As clear a message..'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine ongoing war emanated from some practical politics but India could have told the Russian side about its stand which PM Modi finally did in Samarkand in front of the world's cameras. Read more

O bedardeya: After Channa Mereya, Arijit Singh sings new heartbreak song for Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

After quite a few dance numbers, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are out with the first emotional song from their upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Read more

H3N2 Influenza: Symptoms, treatment, precaution and all that you need to know

New Delhi is observing a rapid rise in the number of flu cases recently. Facing similar symptoms to that of prolonged illness and coughing, it is reported that H3N2 Influenza is rampant in the state currently. Read more

'As the WPL begins, let's remember that...': Sachin Tendulkar's charged-up message ahead of GG vs MI opener

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League began on March 4 with a glittering opening ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Read more

Bill Gates visits India

Co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates is currently in India to explore various sectors, including health, development and education. Read more

shashi tharoor pm modi arijit singh ranbir kapoor influenza virus sachin tendulkar wpl women's premier league dy patil stadium + 7 more
