Daily Brief: SP leader slams Kejriwal over Hindu gods on currency notes suggestion, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 28, 2022 09:06 PM IST

SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya accused Kejriwal of championing the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

‘Only speaking what RSS…’: SP leader slams Kejriwal over Hindu gods on notes row

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal continues to face criticism for suggesting images of a Hindu god and goddess - Ganesh and Lakshmi - accompany that of Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes. Read more

'Yai akhiri mulakat hogi’: Ladakh man overwhelmed after meeting Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was thanked by a Ladakh man Friday after he inaugurated a 120-metre bridge over the Shyok river to provide armed forces round-the-clock access to the union territory's Daulat Beg Oldi sector, which lies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan dance on movie theatre's roof to promote Bhediya, people ask 'Itna sab kyun'

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan climbed up the roof of Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre for an impromptu dance performance on Friday. The two were promoting their upcoming movie Bhediya. Read more

There are various kinds of videos regularly shared online. Amid those are also the videos that show something so incredible that may make your jaw drop in wonder. Read more

Covid to pneumonia; 8 common causes behind your persistent low-grade fever

As monsoons bid adieu and winters step in, a flurry of seasonal infections may attempt to dampen the festive mood by causing cough, cold, fever, body aches among a host of other symptoms. Read more

How Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals after defeats to India, Zimbabwe

Pakistan have failed to get their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign off to a desired start and are in fact yet to open their account in the tournament after consecutive losses. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Friday, October 28, 2022
