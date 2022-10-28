Woman’s dress instantly changes from white to pink as she steps out in the Sun. Watch intriguing viral video

There are various kinds of videos regularly shared online. Amid those are also the videos that show something so incredible that may make your jaw drop in wonder. One such example is this video involving a dress. The video shows the dress changing colours under sunlight. There is a chance that the video will leave you intrigued too.

Artist Izzi posted the video of her wearing the colour changing dress on Instagram. In the caption she only tagged the brand from where she bought the dress - it’s PH5. The bio of the official Instagram page of the brand says that it is a “Innovative, sustainability-focused, and whimsical knitwear brand.”

Izzi’s video was also re-posted by the brand. They also shared a caption to explain about the dress she is seen wearing in the clip. “Rocking our Sponde Reversible Neck UV Reactive Dress,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 25.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered about 2.3 million likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“OMG. So cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lie! There is a person hidden inside that dress who is painting your dress super fast,” joked another. “No waaaay!!!! This is the coolest thing I’ve seen!!!,” expressed a third. “Wow this is literally so incredible,” commented a fourth.