Daily brief: Spain’s Navantia, L&T sign pact to bid for Indian submarine; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Spain’s Navantia and L&T sign pact to bid for Indian submarine programme

Representational image. (REUTERS)

Spain’s state-owned shipbuilder Navantia and engineering major Larsen & Toubro signed an agreement on Monday to jointly bid for a 43,000-crore project to build six advanced submarines for the Indian Navy. Read more

Akhilesh Yadav for prime minister? Teaser reply to question on Oppn PM candidate

A joint platform of Opposition parties to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is in search of a strong face to lead it. Amid intense speculation over the leader of the opposition parties, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was asked on Monday whether he considers himself a contender for the prime ministerial position. Read more

West Bengal panchayat election result 2023: How to check vote count, winner

The high-tension voting for the otherwise single-day West Bengal panchayat election 2023 concluded on Monday, after the state election commission (SEC) ordered a re-polling following reports of violence on day 1 at several polling stations. Read more

'Rohit commands a lot of respect': Harbhajan's cracking take on India captain after Gavaskar launches scathing attack

After Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma by highlighting his shortcomings as a captain, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has come out in support of the veteran Indian opener. A lot was expected from Rohit when the senior batter succeeded Virat Kohli as India's all-format captain. Read more

Switching from sugar to artificial sweeteners? Here are dos and don'ts to keep in mind

Amid reports of WHO planning to declare popular artificial sweetener aspartame as possible carcinogen, it is important to re-look at the intake of these widely-used sugar alternatives. Read more

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

