West Bengal panchayat election result 2023: How to check vote count, winner

The high-tension voting for the otherwise single-day West Bengal panchayat election 2023 concluded on Monday, after the state election commission (SEC) ordered a re-polling following reports of violence on day 1 at several polling stations. Re-election was conducted at 696 stations in 19 districts, a day after the Saturday's polling in these places was declared void amid allegations of tampering with ballot boxes as well as violence that claimed the lives of at least 19 people. Women cast their votes for Panchayat elections at a polling station, in Nadia district of West Bengal, Saturday.(PTI)

As scheduled, the West Bengal panchayat election results will be declared tomorrow. The counting of votes will take place under the presence of central forces which will also be supervised through CCTV cameras.

Series of violent activities was carried since the SEC announced the polling dates on June 8 which resulted in deaths of several people across the party lines.

The rural body election is seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election for the Trinamool Congress, the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling party which is currently under the grip of corruption charges, along with several of its leaders being arrested by CBI and ED.

Where can you check West Bengal panchayat election 2023 results?

According to the SEC notification, the counting of votes will take place at 8 am on July 11 and results will be declared soon after.

