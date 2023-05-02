Home / India News / Daily brief: What Sharad Pawar wrote about nephew Ajit in autobiography, and all the latest news

Daily brief: What Sharad Pawar wrote about nephew Ajit in autobiography, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2023 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'I called Uddhav, told whatever Ajit did...': Sharad Pawar in autobiography

Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of the president of the Nationalist Congress Party that he founded in 1999 at the launch of the second part of his autobiography ‘Lok Maze Sangati'. Read more

Sharad Pawar announced his exit for the post of the party supremo at the launch of his autobiography which too contains explosive revelations about Maharashtra politics.
Sharad Pawar announced his exit for the post of the party supremo at the launch of his autobiography which too contains explosive revelations about Maharashtra politics.(Praful Gangurde/ HT photo)

Not man’s best friend? Scared of stray dogs, residents shying away from morning strolls

Fed up with out-of-control stray canines, residents in several localities of Lucknow are forced to do away with the healthy habit of stepping out for strolls during dusk and dawn. Even those who muster the courage are seen carrying sticks for protection in case of a confrontation. Read more

Tamil actor Shalini stuns internet as she celebrates divorce with photoshoot: ‘99 problems, but husband ain’t one’

Actor Shalini has gone viral on social media after she posted pictures from a recent photoshoot. Many have termed it as a ‘divorce photoshoot.’ Reportedly, Shalini divorced her husband and announced the same with the creative photoshoot. Read more

Simon Doull issues mic drop statement after Virat Kohli's altercation with Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2023

A fiery Virat Kohli was the cynosure of all eyes when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fought for T20 supremacy in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. From animated celebrations to his heated altercation with former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Kohli remained the talk of the town in the cricket spectrum for his on-field antics. Reda more

5 ways fatty liver can affect your mental well-being

Feeling dull, tired and irritated all day? It could be your fatty liver playing tricks with you. Turns out excess accumulation of fat in your liver can cause a range of mental health symptoms from poor memory, reduced attention, to disturbed sleep. Read more

Five things you should never apply to your face

Here are few things you should never apply to your face as they may have adverse effects. Read more

autobiography gautam gambhir ipl nationalist congress party resignation sharad pawar virat kohli + 5 more
