Danish Siddiqui Foundation urges India to raise photojournalist's killing with Taliban foreign minister

The Danish Siddiqui Foundation on Saturday appealed to the Indian government to take up the case of slain Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui with the visiting Taliban leadership, seeking justice through international mechanisms. Danish Siddiqui poses for a picture at Columbia University's Low Memorial Library during the Pulitzer Prize giving ceremony, in New York, US. (Reuters / File)

The Foundation cited the ongoing visit of Afghanistan’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, as a crucial opportunity for India to raise the issue diplomatically.

“As the Taliban Foreign Minister visits India, we renew our call for justice. Danish Siddiqui, an acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian journalist, was captured, tortured, and killed in Afghanistan in 2021 while reporting from the field. We seek the assistance of the Government of India in pursuing justice through the International Criminal Court and the United Nations Human Rights Council accountability process," the Foundation said in a post on LinkedIn.

"The visit also provides an opportunity to remind the Taliban of its obligations under international humanitarian law and to encourage cooperation with independent investigations into Danish's killing,” the post read.