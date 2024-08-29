Darshan shifted to jail in Ballari amid cheers; escort team gets notice

Belagavi Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case, was transferred from Bengaluru to Ballari jail early on Thursday amid loud sloganeering by his fans who gathered along the streets of Ballari to catch a glimpse of the film star. Videos of the transfer purportedly showing Darshan wearing sunglasses also led to the prison department issuing a notice to the escort team for breach of protocol. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (ANI PHOTO)

An additional chief metropolitan magistrate court directed relocation of Darshan from Bengaluru’s Agrahara Central prison to Ballari jail after a photograph purportedly showing Darshan hanging out with three others on the lawns of the jail went viral on social media, sparking a row and raising question at the jail administrations.

According to an official familiar with the matter, Darshan was transported in an SUV from Bengaluru at around 4am and then transferred to a van near Chikkaballapur. He arrived at Ballari jail at 9.30am.

Escorted by police officers, Darshan was seen wearing a black t-shirt while sunglasses hung to its neckline and blue jeans, and carrying a water bottle and some clothes on reaching Ballari jail. A video of the transfer that has since gone viral also showed the actor wearing sunglasses, thus breaking prisoner transfer regulations.

Deputy inspector general TP Shesha has called for disciplinary action against Darshan’s escort team for breaching protocol. “While there were no issues with his clothing, which is not regulated, wearing sunglasses during custody or in court is not permitted... Our staff failed to adhere to the rules, which has prompted us to initiate disciplinary proceedings,” he said.

He added that such exceptions are only made for individuals with vision problems, which does not apply to Darshan.

To monitor Darshan’s activities, the actor has been given an isolated cell equipped with high-definition CCTV cameras, with the attending staff in the prison fitted with body-worn cameras. “The body-worn cameras on our staff are monitored continuously to ensure compliance,” Shesha said.

He added that Darshan’s cell includes basic amenities such as a steel plate, glass, carpet, and a pillow. Unlike other inmates,the actor’s cell features a private bathroom. Shesha compared Darshan’s accommodations to those provided to former minister and inmate Gali Janardhan Reddy, emphasizing that the facilities are consistent with those given to high-profile detainees.

Jail superintendent V Krishnamurthy also informed reporters that efforts are underway to install CCTV cameras throughout the prison and upgrade mobile phone jammers from 2G to 5G for enhanced security.