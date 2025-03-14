At least 59 foreign terrorists from three different terror outfits and 17 local terrorists are active in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), according to records maintained by security forces deployed in Union territory., officials familiar with the matter said citing records maintained by security forces deployed in the Union territory. The corresponding combined figure as on February 28 last year was 91. Data: 59 foreign, 17 local terrorists active in J&K

The number of active terrorists may have reduced significantly in J&K but the trend of foreign terrorists outnumbering local ones is something to watch out for, officials familiar with the matter said.

Of the 59 foreign terrorists, 21 are from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), 35 from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and three are associated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Though HM is a valley-based proscribed outfit, the three terrorists are Pakistan residents, the officials added.

“Of the 17 local terrorists, 14 are from the valley and three from Jammu. The numbers have reduced because of the significant operations conducted by joint teams of security forces there,” a CRPF official said, adding that security forces have recovered 265 rounds of ammunition in Jammu region’s Reasi district in the last fortnight.

During one such operation in Reasi last month, security personnel also recovered four rockets, the CRPF official said. “The make and other details of the rocket is being examined. It will be too early to comment on the range of the rocket or the place where it may have been manufactured. Forces on ground are patrolling different sensitive locations in the valley,” the official added.

Reasi has been on high alert since a major attack on civilians on June 9 last year, when terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims near Teryath village in the Poni area, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.