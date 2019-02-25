Daughters of 2 officers ask SC to protect rights of security forces attacked by mobs in Kashmir; notice issued

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking protection of human rights of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Defence, Jammu and Kashmir and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a plea, filed by 19-year-old Preeti Kedar Gokhale and 20-year-old Kajal Mishra.

Petitioner Kajal Mishra is the daughter of a retired naib subedar of CRPF and the second petitioner, Preeti Gokhale, is the daughter of a serving army officer lieutenant colonel Kedar Gokhale.

The plea sought formulation of a policy to curb human rights violations of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties.

Both the petitioners had moved the NHRC in February 2018. The NHRC had issued notice and the Centre in response had agreed that action should be taken. However later, the Centre said only J-K state commission can take action on the matter.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 12:16 IST