Dawood Ibrahim’s brother rubbishes Covid-19 rumours

india

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:13 IST

Even as intelligence agencies report that India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and are admitted in Army Hospital, Karachi, Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim, who controls D-company’s underworld operations and finance, denies such reports.

News agency IANS quoted Anees as saying that his brother Dawood and the entire family was not affected by the Covid and are at their home. He, however, admitted to running a business in the UAE and Pakistan.

Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The reports also revealed that his personal staff and guards have been quarantined.