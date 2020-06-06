e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Dawood Ibrahim’s brother rubbishes Covid-19 rumours

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother rubbishes Covid-19 rumours

Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The reports also revealed that his personal staff and guards have been quarantined.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 04:13 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.(HT File Photo)
Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.(HT File Photo)
         

Even as intelligence agencies report that India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19 and are admitted in Army Hospital, Karachi, Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim, who controls D-company’s underworld operations and finance, denies such reports.

News agency IANS quoted Anees as saying that his brother Dawood and the entire family was not affected by the Covid and are at their home. He, however, admitted to running a business in the UAE and Pakistan.

Intelligence reports earlier said that Dawood and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The reports also revealed that his personal staff and guards have been quarantined.

tags
top news
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Real time data on beds soon, says govt after complaints
Real time data on beds soon, says govt after complaints
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In