Dawood’s aide’s fake passport was made in Patna by friend

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 19:36 IST

Jharkhand police were probing the local contacts of Abdul Majeed Kutty, wanted with fugitive underworld don and US designate terror supporter Dawood Ibrahim and gangster Abu Salem, after it came to fore that Majeed’s passport, in his fake name Mohammed Kamal, was prepared from Patna by his friend Mohammed Inam Ali, a resident of Telco Barinagar locality in Jamshedpur, police said on Monday.

58-year-old Majeed was arrested near Bari Masjid under Mango police station (PS) of Jamshedpur by a team of Gujarat ATS led by DSP KK Patel and city police team led by Mango officer-in-charge (OC) Vinay Kumar late Saturday evening.

Majeed was arrested on charges of smuggling 4 kilograms of explosive material RDX, 130 pistols, 113 magazines, 750 rounds of bullets made in Pakistan and 10 detonators at the behest of Dawood Ibrahim and Abu Salem in 1996. The explosives and the arms were for bomb blasts in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Republic Day in 1997.

“Majeed has been hiding here for the past one and half year – first in Telco Barinagar and then in a duplex bungalow in an apartment complex in Mango. He was earlier staying in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Dubai and came after his visa term expired in Malaysia. We are constantly in touch with the Gujarat ATS and investigating Majeed’s local contacts and links,” Dr M Tamil Vanan, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP), said on Monday.

Gujarat ATS had lodged an FIR (449/96) in Mehsana Police Station on December 23, 1996, against arrested Md Fazal Mohammad Usman from Ajmer, Anwar Kureshi from Mumbai and Shakeel Ibrahim Kureshi from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, a court in Mehsana had issued an arrest warrant against Majeed, Dawood and Abu Salem in the case. All the three accused were sentenced to life term in jail. Abu Salem is currently in jail, Majeed was absconding for 24 years while Dawood was still hiding in Pakistan.

Mango OC Vinay Kumar said they had put the suspect under technological surveillance after getting the tip-off from Gujarat ATS DSP KK Patel. “We have traced the house of Md Inam Ali in Telco Barinagar. We are investigating the links further and act as per the guidance of senior officers,” said Kumar.

Md Inam Ali came in contact with Majeed in Dubai and later in Bangkok where the latter stayed till 1999. He helped Majid in preparing his fake passport from Patna in 2000 and provided initial accommodation to Majeed, his third wife Ayesha and three children in his own house in Telco Barinagar in May before Majeed and family moved to Gold Duplex-197 in Sahara City under Mango PS in June 2019.

Majeed even bought his Ford car in the name of Md Inam Ali and the latter also helped Majeed in making fake Aadhaar cards and other IDs and documents for him, his wife, his 19-year-old and 16-year-old sons and 12-year-old daughter. He told the police that his other daughter died in March 2019. “He also said that he was doing the export-import business of rice, pulses and dry fruits from Jamshedpur. He rented the duplex through Sakchi-based property agent Sahil,” Majeed said during interrogation.