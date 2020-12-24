Day after announcing night curfew, Karnataka govt withdraws order

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 19:56 IST

In yet another U-turn, the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state has decided to withdraw the night curfew order it had announced just yesterday. On Tuesday, the CM had said that there was no curfew planned but a day later on Wednesday went ahead and announced the same only to reverse the decision on Thursday.

The CM’s office said that the decision was taken after public feedback as well as taking into consideration the opinion of senior administration officials as well as cabinet colleagues. Yesterday the CM had announced night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am but later it was amended to 11 pm to 5 am after traders protested. Later, the implementation of the curfew was deferred from Wednesday to Thursday to enable travellers on the road to reach their destinations safely.

After voices from the Christian community pointed out that on Christman eve they would require permission to offer prayers, the order was amended again. As bus, auto and taxi sector employees protested the night curfew order, they were permitted to ply at night too. On Thursday, after much confusion the government decided to do away with the night curfew.

However, the CM appealed to people to limit their travel as well as take necessary precautions to ensure Covid-19 doesn’t spread. KPCC president DK Shivakumar mocked the flip-flops of the government saying, “What was the justification for night curfew? Do they mean to say that viruses travel only during the night and not during the day? Shows how hollow the entire decision-making process in the government has become.”

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy too criticised the government for its rapid reversals with the decision saying that there was no need for night curfew. Congress, however, reiterated its demand for the resignation of CM Yediyurappa following adverse remarks by the state High Court on Tuesday in an old corruption case. Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah said that Yediyurappa should resign and allow a free and fair investigation in the land identification case.

Siddaramaiah also criticised the flip-flops on curfew saying, “This is the decision of a mad government.”