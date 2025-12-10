Day after ruckus, discussions on electoral reforms, Vande Mataram to continue in Parliament | Top points

Both the Houses of the Parliament witnessed heated discussions on Tuesday on electoral reforms and Vande Mataram as leaders such as home minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju took the floor among others. On Tuesday, Lok Sabha witnessed ruckus during a heated discussion on electoral reforms during the winter session of the Parliament. (Sansad TV )

The storm in the Parliament during its ongoing winter session, which began on December 1, is expected to continue on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha will continue discussion on electoral reforms and the upper house will carry on the discussion over Vande Mataram.

On Tuesday, both National Democratic Alliance and the INDIA bloc exchanged barbs over electoral reforms and the special intensive revision in the lower house. While the government accused Congress of hiding its poll failures, the Opposition reiterated its ‘vote theft’ allegations.

Parliament winter session | What's on agenda today?

After a day of heated debate over electoral reforms on Tuesday, Lok Sabha is set to carry on the discussion on Wednesday as well with both the NDA and the opposition bloc expected to engage in a war of words.

Rajya Sabha will also continue the debate on national song Vande Mataram on the occasion of its 150th anniversary on Wednesday, a day after Amit Shah took the floor and delivered a fiery speech and attacked the Opposition for linking the debate with the upcoming state assembly polls in West Bengal.

Here is how electoral reforms, Vande Mataram dominated Parliament