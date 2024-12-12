Day-long bandh at Balotra after murder of Dalit man over parking row

BARMER: Balotra observed a day-long bandh on Thursday following the murder of Vishnaram Meghwal, a Dalit man, over a parking dispute. The deceased was allegedly stabbed to death by history-sheeter Harshdan Charan around 2pm on Tuesday in Nehru Colony. Tires were burned by protesters at Balotra (HT photo)

Members of the Meghwal community and the victim’s family marched from the mortuary at Nahata Hospital to the collectorate on Thursday; markets were shut, roads were blocked, and tires were burned by protesters, demanding justice.

On Tuesday, Vishnaram had got into an argument with Charan over moving a vehicle. Charan attacked Vishana with a knife when the altercation escalated leaving him critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital. Subsequently, CCTV footage showed the accused attacking the victim.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kundan Kawariya said eight teams had been formed to apprehend the accused.

Refusing to accept the body until the accused is apprehended, the protesters submitted a memorandum to local authorities, addressed to chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate arrest of the suspect, financial compensation for the victim’s family, and a government job for his pregnant widow.

Protesters alleged that no concrete action had been taken in the two days since the murder, allowing the suspect to remain at large.

Prominent leaders, including former ministers Hemaram Choudhary and Goparam Meghwal, ex-MLAs Padmaram Meghwal and Madan Prajapat, and local politicians like Than Singh Doli and Tara Ram Mehna, joined the protests.

Congress leader Ummeda Ram Beniwal criticised the Balotra police for their failure to arrest the accused. He called for immediate action by CM Sharma, including the formation of a high-level committee to address the victim’s family’s demands, the removal of SP Kawariya, and an investigation into the police department’s functioning.

Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident, calling it a clear example of the state’s deteriorating law and order.

He said, “It’s shameful that the victim’s family has to resort to protests to demand justice. Crimes against marginalised communities are on the rise, and immediate action is needed.”

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for failing to protect Dalits, while BJP lawmaker Aduram Meghwal condemned the murder, calling for immediate action and expressing condolences to the grieving family.