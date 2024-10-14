Punjab police crack daylight Rajasthan murder, 3 held

In a chance discovery during inquiry of four weapons smugglers who were arrested from Dera Bassi on Friday, the Punjab Police claim to have cracked the daylight murder of Subash alias Sohu, who was shot five times in the head by two unidentified persons in Sangaria in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on October 8 this year following an old enmity. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that during questioning it was revealed that the three Rajasthan-based weapon suppliers identified as Bhanu Sisodia, Mohammad Asif and Anil Kumar, all residents of district Balotra in Rajasthan were involved in Sohu’s murder. (HT File)

Following a joint operation by Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Dera Bassi police to unearth a criminal module, Navjot Singh, alias Jota, a notorious gangster with 21 criminal cases, along with three Rajasthan-based illegal weapon suppliers led by foreign-based handlers, Pavitar (USA) and Manjinder (France) were arrested.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that during questioning it was revealed that the three Rajasthan-based weapon suppliers identified as Bhanu Sisodia, Mohammad Asif and Anil Kumar, all residents of district Balotra in Rajasthan were involved in Sohu’s murder.

The accused were arrested by a team led by DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar, while they reached Dera Bassi for delivery of a weapon consignment containing two pistols and eight live cartridges.

Yadav said that all four accused are currently on police remand at Dera Bassi Police Station.

He said Sisodia, the mastermind behind the operation, has confessed to planning the murder as an act of revenge for the killing of his associate, Anil Lega, in February 2024. Mohammad Asif and Anil Kumar played pivotal roles as handlers in executing the crime, he said.

Navjot alias Jota according to the police is a key operative of foreign based handlers Pavitar USA and Manjinder France and has been facing over 21 cases of heinous crimes.

Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek said that the Rajasthan-based trio accused revealed that they had struck a deal with Navjot Singh Jota for either ₹1 lakh or a safe hideout for them in Punjab in exchange for the weapons used in the crime. They procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh, he added.

He added that the role of a few more people is coming to fore in carrying out this murder. Coordination with Rajasthan Police is underway to arrest the remaining accused involved in this case.