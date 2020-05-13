e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Days after Vizag gas leak, 2 killed, 1 hurt in reactor blast in Telangana’s biodiesel plant

Days after Vizag gas leak, 2 killed, 1 hurt in reactor blast in Telangana’s biodiesel plant

The incident took place at Khanda Biofuels, a biodiesel plant in Arjun Naik Thankda of Zaheerabad block in the district, when the workers were involved in welding work on the roof of the fuel reactor.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 21:40 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The victims were identified as Md Ghouse (35) and Md Saber (33). Another worker Krishna Reddy, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to the Sangareddy government hospital. (Image used for representation).
The victims were identified as Md Ghouse (35) and Md Saber (33). Another worker Krishna Reddy, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to the Sangareddy government hospital. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

Two workers were killed and another one injured when a reactor in a biodiesel plant exploded while they were undertaking repair work in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The victims were identified as Md Ghouse (35) and Md Saber (33). Another worker Krishna Reddy, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to the Sangareddy government hospital.

The incident took place at Khanda Biofuels, a biodiesel plant in Arjun Naik Thankda of Zaheerabad block in the district, when the workers were involved in welding work on the roof of the fuel reactor. The plant was getting ready to reopen after lockdown.

“All of a sudden, the reactor exploded, blowing up the roof on which they were undertaking repairs. All three fell off from the roof. Ghouse and Saber died instantly, while Krishna Reddy, who sustained injuries, was immediately rushed to the hospital,” a police official in Zaheerabad (Rural) police station said.

Zaheerabad Rural Police shifted the bodies to the local government hospital for post mortem examination.

Local MLA K Manik Rao and MLC Md Fareeduddin visited the plant. The management has agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The incident comes close on the heels of leakage of Styrene gas from LG Polymers at Visakhapatnam on May 7 resulting in the death of 12 people and hospitalization of over 500 people. More than 15,000 people from five villages were evacuated and were accommodated in relief camps for nearly four days, before they returned to their villages.

tags
top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
‘Waiting list of 3 lakhs to get trains’: Former migrant worker | On The Record
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In