DDA to extend cut-off for land pooling by a month

delhi

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:15 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to extend the cut-off for participating in land pooling, which is aimed at planned development of urban extensions in Delhi, by one month. The last date to participate in the ambitious land pooling scheme is August 4.

According to a senior DDA official aware of the development, “We are getting a good response from people in all the areas earmarked for land pooling scheme. It has been decided to extend the scheme by a month so that those who are interested in participating can apply. After this, we will start planning pilot projects based on the land registered with us.”

The land-owning agency has got close to 2600 hectares of land in five zones —N, P-II, K-I, L and J—in Najafgarh, Rohini and Narela. The land pooling policy is expected to benefit farmers and provide nearly 1.7 million dwelling units in the national capital.

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal held a review meeting on the issue on July 31. “Reviewed implementation of land pooling policy with @DDA. Encouraging to see that more than 2600 hectare land has already been registered for pooling. Advised DDA for wider publicity & more engagement with stakeholders to expedite implementation on ground,” Delhi LG office had tweeted.

Under the policy, 40% of the pooled landed will be earmarked for essential services and development of civic infrastructure. Service providing agencies will take up the development of parks, roads, social infrastructure, etc., in a time-bound manner. “The locations have to be strategically decided. These changes will be made in the zonal plans,” the official said.

Under the policy, the developer will get 60% of the total pooled land of which 53% will be used for residential; 5% for commercial and 2% for public and semi-public facilities. DDA and other service providers will get 40% of the land for developing civic infrastructure.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 11:15 IST