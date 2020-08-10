e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘De-escalation may take longer, Army prepared’

‘De-escalation may take longer, Army prepared’

Reversing the trust deficit created by the brutal clash at Galwan Valley will also be enormously hard, and it is expected to be an impediment to the disengagement and de-escalation processes, HT reported on July 3.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Military negotiations with China have hit a roadblock due to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s reluctance to vacate positions held by it in what New Delhi claims as Indian territory.
Military negotiations with China have hit a roadblock due to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s reluctance to vacate positions held by it in what New Delhi claims as Indian territory. (PTI)
         

Top brass of the Indian military including Chief of Defence Staff general Bipin Rawat informed a committee of lawmakers on Monday that the de-escalation in Ladakh, where Chinese troops transgressed in June, forcing India to deploy heavily along the Line of Actual Control, may be a long-drawn process but that the Indian armed forces is prepared for it and has made all arrangements for troop deployment in the harsh winter.

The top general and three-star Generals who attended the meeting also emphasised that the Indian armed forces is prepared to face any onslaught but at the same time efforts are also on to bridge the trust deficit with China, whose transgression resulted in a bloody conflict in Galwan valley on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers including a colonel, and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers dead. Apart from Gen. Rawat, at least four three-star Generals including Vice Chief of Indian army, Lt. Gen S K Saini were also present.

Reversing the trust deficit created by the brutal clash at Galwan Valley will also be enormously hard, and it is expected to be an impediment to the disengagement and de-escalation processes, HT reported on July 3.

Military negotiations with China have hit a roadblock due to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s reluctance to vacate positions held by it in what New Delhi claims as Indian territory.

tags
top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In