‘De-escalation may take longer, Army prepared’

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:10 IST

Top brass of the Indian military including Chief of Defence Staff general Bipin Rawat informed a committee of lawmakers on Monday that the de-escalation in Ladakh, where Chinese troops transgressed in June, forcing India to deploy heavily along the Line of Actual Control, may be a long-drawn process but that the Indian armed forces is prepared for it and has made all arrangements for troop deployment in the harsh winter.

The top general and three-star Generals who attended the meeting also emphasised that the Indian armed forces is prepared to face any onslaught but at the same time efforts are also on to bridge the trust deficit with China, whose transgression resulted in a bloody conflict in Galwan valley on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers including a colonel, and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers dead. Apart from Gen. Rawat, at least four three-star Generals including Vice Chief of Indian army, Lt. Gen S K Saini were also present.

Reversing the trust deficit created by the brutal clash at Galwan Valley will also be enormously hard, and it is expected to be an impediment to the disengagement and de-escalation processes, HT reported on July 3.

Military negotiations with China have hit a roadblock due to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s reluctance to vacate positions held by it in what New Delhi claims as Indian territory.