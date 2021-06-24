Deadline set for CM Amarinder to act on poll promises: Rawat

Chandigarh: The Congress has asked Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to act within a deadline on some of his poll promises, particularly the resolution of emotionally sensitive issues such as the 2015 desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari and the drug menace in the state.

This was revealed on Wednesday by All India Congress Committee general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, at a media briefing held after his meeting with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Wayanad MP earlier met Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Rawat said that the three-member AICC committee set up to resolve differences among the Punjab Congress leaders has given the CM a fixed timeframe to act on his 18 poll promises. The committee, comprising Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge, former Delhi MP Jai Prakash Agarwal and Rawat, discussed all these issues with the CM on Tuesday. The meeting was their second in less than three weeks.

“Bargari is an emotional issue in Punjab. We respect the emotions of the people. The CM has been told to take action in accordance with the public sentiment within the legal parameters. On drugs, strong action has been taken. Action in pending cases will be taken soon,” said Rawat who is the former chief minister of Uttarakhand.

He added that the CM has also promised to act on his other promises such as free power of up to 200 units, scholarships for Scheduled Caste students, loan waiver for poor people and the securing of their land rights, and action against sand and transport mafias.

“The chief minister has agreed to act. He will hold a press conference soon and give details on all these issues,” said Rawat.

Several of these issues were raised by Navjot Singh Sidhu and other dissenting ministers and MLAs who have been critical of the chief minister in recent weeks.

Asked about Sidhu’s statements against the CM, Rawat said the committee has taken note of them too. “I have called for his statements. I will give him advice wherever needed. In case there is need for a direction, I will do the needful,” Rawat said, going soft on the former minister.

Some party leaders, including two MPs, drew the attention of Gandhi and Kharge to Sidhu’s statements on Tuesday. But Rawat said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will take a decision on this by the first week of July and everyone, including Sidhu, have agreed to abide by it.

On the controversy over the government appointments given to the sons of two Congress MLAs Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey on compassionate grounds, Rawat said he has been told that the duo had agreed to thank the government and not to take these jobs. “Bajwa has agreed. I am to check with Pandey,” he added.