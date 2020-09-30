Deadline to link Aadhaar card-ration card ends today: How to link online and offline

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:20 IST

If you are yet to link your Aadhaar card and ration card, do it immediately as today is the last day to get the linking done. If not linked, you will no longer be eligible to receive your entitled quantity of food grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline to link Aadhaar and ration cards in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aadhaar-ration card linking can be done both online and offline.

For online:

(1.) Visit the official Aadhaar website--uidai.gov.in--and click on ‘Start Now’

(2.) Enter your address details: district and state



(3.) From among the given options, choose ‘ration card benefit’

(4.) Now, choose the scheme name; it is mentioned in the ration card

(5.) Enter your ration card number, Aadhaar number, mobile number and e-mail address

(6.) Now, enter a one-time password (OTP), which is sent to your mobile number

(7.) You will get a notification informing about the completion of the application process

(8.) After this, your application will be verified and, after successful verification, your Aadhaar card will get linked to ration card

For offline:

(1.) Visit nearest PDS or ration shop with photocopies of Aadhaar cards of all family members, a passport-size photograph of the head of the family and ration card

(2.) Submit a copy of your passbook if your bank account and Aadhaar are not linked.

(3.) Submit all these documents at the PDS shop with a copy of your Aadhaar card.

(4.) An SMS will be sent on your registered mobile number regarding successful submission of documents

(5.) Another SMS will be sent after Aadhaar and ration card are successfully linked

Once the linking is successfully done, whether online or offline, you will get your entitled quantity of food grains every month regardless of where you stay. This is because the government has started the implementation of the inter-state portability of ration cards under its ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ plan.