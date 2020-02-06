Death penalty given for 3 minors’ rape, murder

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 23:46 IST

Hyderabad A special court for Pocso (Protection of children from sexual offences) cases in Nalgonda sentenced 29-year-old Marri Srinivas Reddy to death for raping and killing three minor girls at Hajipur village. Separately, a Nellore court awarded death sentence to a 30-year old interior designer Md Imtiyaz, who was convicted for the murder of a medical student and her mother in Nellore in 2013.

The case of Hajipur serial murders came to light on April 30, 2019, when the police had recovered the body of a 14-year-old girl studying Class 9 in a well on the outskirts of the village in Yadadri Bhongir district.. The girl had gone missing on April 25 while returning from her school and her parents lodged a complaint with the police the following day. Some passers-by informed the police that she was found going on the bike driven by Srinivas Reddy. The police took him into custody on April 28.

During interrogation, Reddy had admitted to raping and killing another 17-year-old undergraduate girl, who had gone missing from the same village in March. Her skeletal remains were also found in the same well, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat told reporters.

The accused had also admitted to have raped and murdered another 12-year-old girl of Maisireddipalle village in 2015. He had dumped the body in another abandoned agricultural well. The police later exhumed the remains of the body.

The police later produced Reddy in the court in Bhongir and filed a charge sheet on July 31. The case was later transferred to special Pocso court .

“The trial began on October 14 and the court examined 101 witnesses... After going through all the evidences produced by the police, special court judge SVV Nath Reddy awarded the death sentence in two cases of rape and murder committed in March and April 2019 and life imprisonment in the case of 2015 murder,” public prosecutor Chandrasekhar said.

Meanwhile, in the Nellore case, the accused – Md Imtiyaz, engaged for doing interior designing work at the residence of Dinakar Reddy, the owner of a private pharmacy college, attempted to rob his house, with the help of two other accomplices. When Reddy’s wife Shakuntala (40) and daughter Bhargavi (20), a medical student, resisted their attempts, he attacked them with knives and rods, before fleeing with gold and cash. The victims were later declared brought dead in the hospital.

The assailants were caught by the neighbours and handed over to the police. Nellore 8th additional metropolitan court judge S Satyanarayana pronounced judgement on Thursday awarding death sentence to Imtiyaz. The punishment for two other accused is yet to be awarded.